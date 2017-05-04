× The Carry Out 5-4-17: “The Obama’s are giving the city of Chicago $2 million for summer jobs and if you break that down that is three Wall Street speeches”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the House of Representatives passing a new healthcare bill, Prince Phillip retiring, President Trump signing a religious liberty executive order, former NSA Director Susan Rice not testifying before a Senate Committee, the Obama’s giving the city of Chicago two million dollars for summer jobs, the Cubs beating the Phillies, the Sox defeating the Royals, the Bears announcing jersey numbers, the Spurs losing Tony Parker to injury and people celebrating Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you).

