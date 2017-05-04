× The Carry Out 5-3-17: “The Bulls brass had their annual post-season press conference to point at the banners in the UC rafters and say remember how good we used to be”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include FBI Director James Comey saying he felt “mildly nauseous” that he may have affected the outcome of the election, former President Barack Obama unveiling the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Congress’ impending vote on a new health care plan tomorrow, President Trump planning to sign a new religious liberty executive order, local politicians not being able to agree on hating the Thompson Center, the Bulls holding their annual post-season press conference, the Cubs beating the Phillies and the Sox outlasting the Royals, Chris Sale throwing behind Manny Machado and Google Docs users getting hit with a widespread phishing scam.

