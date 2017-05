× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.04.17: Mint Juleps

The great John Williams stopped by the studio to talk about how happy he is to be back at WGN Radio full-time. Pat Brady joined us with politics chat. Andrea Canning discusses the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. David Hochberg tells us how to get into a house. And our friend Howard Sudberry brings us some mint juleps to celebrate the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.