Chicago welcomes the PowerShares QQQ Challenge on Wednesday, May 17 at UIC Pavilion.

The 2017 PowerShares Series is a competitive tennis circuit featuring legendary tennis icons and world-renowned champions. Each tournament features four champions paired off in one set semi-finals and culminates with the winners meeting in a one-set championship match.

Semifinal #1: Andy Roddick vs. Mark Philippoussis

Seminfinal #2: John McEnroe vs. Jim Courier

Finals: Semifinal #1 Winner vs. Semifinal #2 Winner

The first Semifinal begins at 7pm.

Get tickets at VIP Packages, including the Backstage Meet & Greet and opportunities to Play with the Pros are available at PowerSharesSeries.com.

And before the world-renowned tennis champions take the court, WGN Radio’s very own Bill Leff of The Bill and Wendy Show and Mark Carman, sports reporter and co-host of The Beat, will play a set of mixed doubles with Kelly Crull of Comcast SportsNet Chicago and Brooke Weisbrod of ESPN! Their match begins at 5:15pm and ticketholders who want to see the match will be allowed admittance.