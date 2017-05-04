× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Democratic hopes for 2018 and “The Audience”

WGN Morning Show Democratic Analyst Marj Halperin shares her concern over the President Trump’s comments on the leader of North Korea and his foreign policy in general. She also weighs in on the impact of the Trump tax plan and health care bills, should they pass, along with thoughts about Democrats’ hopes for 2018.

Timeline Theatre Artistic Director P.J. Powers discusses the upcoming season at the theatre, which includes the Chicago premiere of “The Audience” a portrait of Queen Elizabeth recently seen on Broadway (with Helen Mira in the Broadway role). A work by Sarah Ruhl, an important show about the search for personal identity and acceptance named “Boy” and a compelling new play named “To Catch a Fish” are all discussed.