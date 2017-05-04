× Kyle Kinnett Hits Bullseye with Kentucky Derby Launch Party…Music, Food, Fun & Guy Fieri!

The visionary force behind Bullseye Event Group, Kyle Kinnett joins Dane to talk about his love for building amazing events as part of America’s bucket list sports experiences. Hear as Kyle shares the Kentucky Derby Launch Party coming up with the one and only Guy Fieri, Chef Aaron May and DJ Irie. Learn about the music food, spirits and celebrities that make Bullseye events favorites for fans at events like the Super Bowl, The Masters, Kentucky Derby and more! For tickets to the Kentucky Derby Kick Off Party and information about other events coming up check out their website.