Horticulturist Stacey Hirvela: Can't we just pick the color of flowers for our garden?

Stacey Hirvela is a Horticulturist for Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs. She joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about picking colors of plants and flowers for your garden, troubles with tulips, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m