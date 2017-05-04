× Get to know James Beard Award-winning Chef Carrie Nahabedian

James Beard Award-winning chef and Chicago Hall-of-Famer Carrie Nahabedian joins Justin to chat about her career in food, why she became interested in working in restaurants, what she learned from working in a hotel restaurant, what brought her back here after living in Los Angeles, how Charlie Trotter influenced her decision to open her own restaurant, how River North has changed since she started Naha and the changing face of Chicago’s culinary scene.

