× Divvy late fees top $4 million as more than a million rides go too long

WICKER PARK — Since Chicago’s bike-sharing system Divvy began almost four years ago, users of the sky blue cruisers took nearly 10.7 million trips.

Not all of the riders completed their journeys within the allotted 30-minute limit.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Twelve percent of all Divvy trips to date exceeded the time window that riders must check the bikes back in to avoid “usage” or penalty fees, Divvy says.