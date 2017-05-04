× Award-winning actor Richard E. Grant: “You have to understand and accept rejection because if you don’t you won’t psychologically have the wherewithal to survive”

The marvelous actor Richard E. Grant joins Justin to discuss his role as Henry Higgins in the production of “My Fair Lady” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Richard talks about what attracted him to this role, how “My Fair Lady” was his first role in a musical, revisiting a character that he played a decade ago, the difference between this musical and other musicals like “Fiddler on the Roof” or “Hamilton,” how he prepared for playing such an iconic character, the balance between cruelty and kindness in the musical, how the show plays differently now than it did in the 1950’s, bringing out the “villian” aspect to Henry Higgins, the difference in his approach when he’s doing a role on stage, learning to understand and accept rejection and what it’s like to star in a film that is considered a “cult classic.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio