× Author Andy Boyle: ‘Adulthood for Beginners’

Andy Boyle is a writer, web developer and speaker. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about his new book, “Adulthood for Beginners”, which features advice on dating, friendships, jobs, happiness and generally not looking like a dingus.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m