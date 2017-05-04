× Associated Bank Thought Leader: John Horton

The economy is strengthening every day, so that means more opportunities for consumers. One of those opportunities is in the real estate industry with rates at its lowest point of 2017, making it a buyers market. Steve caught up with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (VP & Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank specializing in construction loans, jump mortgages and refinancing), to discuss the lowest rates of 2017, and the latest trends the market is experiencing.