× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/3/17: Personal Wealth, “Zestimates” & Smart Cities

Markets were buzzing about Apple falling just short of earnings late yesterday, but Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage discussed the ADP report before the official government report on Friday. Steve the chatted with Frank Sennett about the Glenview native suing Zillow for not “Zestimating” her house appropriately, and Allen Proithis told Steve about how Chicago and France have more in common than we think. Steve and Allen talked about how Sigfox is one of the French companies helping Chicago to become a smarter city during French Innovation Week @ Chicago.