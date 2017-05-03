× Trending Tuesday with Steve “The Gadget Guy”, Patti’s Postcards with Carol Stream, Fire Fighter Dept Coffee, Threesome live on stage and more! | Full Show (May 2nd)

It’s Trending Tuesday tonight on Pretty Late! We have Steve “The Gadget Guy” join us live in studio to show the latest and greatest in technology and new gadgets. Then we welcome Luke Schneider of Fire Department Coffee to discuss his terrific company that combines both the work of Fire Fighters and Spirit-Infused Coffee. Next, we have the latest episode of Patti’s Postcards, where we take a look at the small towns throughout the United States and find the hidden gems that truly make them special. This week we welcome Village Trustee, Rick Gieser of Carol Stream. Carin Silkaitis

(Artistic Director, The Other Theatre Company) of Threesome joins us to discuss her new play and share some great details on the importance of The Other Theatre Company. During the 1am hour we have Comedian Alex Ortiz join us on air as well as Filmmaker, Matt Richmond! We close out the show as always with “Tell Me Something Good” – All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

