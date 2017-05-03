× The Opening Bell 5/3/17: National Nurses Week Needs Help

This week begins National Nurses Week so Steve chatted with Lynn Erdman (CEO of Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses) about how nurses have a vital role in healthcare and the shortage of nurses through out the industry needs a change. Steve then discussed the latest addition to the industrial landscape in Chicago as the Kloeckner Steel moves into it’s new plant into the city. Steve discussed the opening of the new plant and state of infrastructure with Joey Johnson (Vice President and Regional Manager at Kloeckner Steel).