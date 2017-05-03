× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.03.17

The GOP Health Care Bill is still a work in progress for our new administration. As the bill starts to gain some traction, Kaiser Health News Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey explains what is and isn’t working in its favor. John asks you if you deem Hillary Clinton’s recent declaration powerful or unnecessary, following FBI Director James Comey’s testimony. Switching gears, Daniel Maguire starred in both “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” last season, and he joins John today to explain the process for casting and filming the popular reality TV show. And finally, what would you do if you found 100 snakes in your newly bought house?