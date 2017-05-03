× The Download’s Swap Meet: “Should you save it, sell it or trash it?”

It’s Swap Meet time! Greg Flamm aka The Dupage Picker is here to evaluate your memorabilia, your collectibles and your junk! Have some old baseball cards? Beanie Babies? Classic 45’s? Greg will tell you if you should save it, sell it or trash it. Justin and Greg are also joined by Sam Schick, Franchise Partner at 1-800-Got-Junk? who tells us how he can help you get rid of the stuff that you just don’t need anymore.

