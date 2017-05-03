× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-3-17

We have another tremendous show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher tells us about the latest on the race for Illinois governor and everything we need to know about the sale of the Thompson Center, legendary photographer Art Shay chats about his amazing career an upcoming exhibition, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich recaps the Bulls end-of-season press conference, former Barack Obama staffer Ronnie Cho discusses his future political aspirations and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

