The Beatles: Ann Wilson Stealing, Paul McCartney Touring and Chuck Berry Appreciating

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome back pop culture historian and co-host of the “Something About the Beatles” podcast Robert Rodriguez!

In this conversation they discuss several Fab Four elements including Paul McCartney’s upcoming tour and a couple of recent podcast episodes including one where Ann Wilson of Heart explains why she stole a Beatles record and an in-depth look at just how much Chuck Berry influenced the lads of Liverpool.

