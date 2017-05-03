Chicago Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson speaks during a press conference on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
A year-long federal investigation into the Chicago police force has identified a pattern of abuse and excessive force, especially in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday. "The Department of Justice has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago police department engages in a pattern or practice of use of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution," Lynch told a news conference in the city.
/ AFP / derek henkle (Photo credit should read DEREK HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)
Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s reacts to police officers shot on Chicago’s South Side
Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins The Steve Cochran to talk about the current state of the police department and the details of last night’s events surrounding 2 of his Chicago police officers being shot on the South Side.