× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.03.17: Singing in your car

We kicked off ‘Car-A-Oke’ with actual singing in our cars. Check out the video HERE. Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined us in wake of 2 of his officers being shot last night on the South Side. Our friend Dr. Skiba checks in on his way to O’hare because he’s flying to Italy to see if one of his elite athletes can break the 2 hour marathon mark. We chat a little law with Karen Conti and preview the opening of Buckingham Fountain.