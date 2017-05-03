× Sam Panayotovich: “I think it’s clear that John Paxson does not like Fred Hoiberg as coach of the Bulls”

WGN’s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the Chicago Bulls end-of-season press conference. Sam talks about the mixed messages at today’s press conference, how the team is going to bring back Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade and Nikola Mirotic despite wanting to get younger, Fred Hoiberg’s future with the team, the chances of Bobby Portis starting next year, the defensive lapses that happened way too much and if the Bulls are going to go after any big name players in free agency this off season.

