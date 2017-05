× Research Proves: A Person’s First Name Can Influence How They Look !

Anne-Laure Sellier Associate Professor of Marketing at HEC Paris business school in France breaks down her research study of how a person’s name can shape their face and even future.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine