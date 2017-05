× MasterChef Junior contestant Evan Robinson!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by MasterChef Junior contestant and Hyde Park native, Evan Robinson! Evan is currently in the show’s top 6! They talk about how he got involved in cooking, his time on the show, and much more.

