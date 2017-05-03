Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., left, speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, following a meeting with President Donald Trump on health care reform. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore. is at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Mary Agnes Carey on the GOP Health Bill progress: “This is only the first step”
After the GOP health bill progressively faced an uphill battle, it gained two important flip votes from Representatives Fred Upton and Billy Long today. Kaiser Health News Partnerships Editor and Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey describes exactly what has transpired with the health bill. All the while, concerns continue to build as Republican votes increase.