Legendary photographer Art Shay: "A good photograph is a biography of the moment"

The great photographer, author, filmmaker and Chicago treasure Art Shay joins Justin to chat about his amazing career as a photo-journalist, being the recipient of the 2017 Lucie Award for Lifetime Achievement in Photography, his keen eye for recognizing life as it really is, how his work was ahead of his time, the controversy surrounding his nude photo of Simone de Beauvoir, his classic profiles of Elizabeth Taylor and Muhammad Ali, how good photography is similar to hitting a home run in baseball, continuing to actively look for things to photograph, covering the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago, the impact social media has made on photography and his new exhibit, “Pop! Arazzi” at the Gallery Victor Armendariz.

