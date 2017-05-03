× Is Ronnie Cho the Democrats great hope in 2020?

Former President Obama staffer Ronnie Cho joins Justin to talk about why he’s running for New York City Council, how President Obama inspired him to run for office, the importance of getting millennials interested in government, the movement of young people to take back the democratic party and being drawn to the challenge of governing in New York City.

