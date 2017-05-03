× Humboldt Park’s deteriorating garden to get Millennium Park treatment

HUMBOLDT PARK — A prominent Dutch designer behind the award-winning Lurie Garden in Millennium Park has been tapped to revitalize the Jens Jensen Formal Garden in Humboldt Park, which has greatly deteriorated since it was built in 1908.

The Chicago Park District, in partnership with the Chicago Park Foundation and the Garden Conservancy, selected internationally known Piet Oudolf to lead the restoration project, which has been in the works for more than a year. Plans include repairing the crumbling infrastructure and revitalizing the design features in keeping with Jensen’s famous Prairie style.

Oudolf presented his ideas to more than 25 residents and community leaders at a meeting in early April. At the meeting, Oudolf unveiled a “durable” design that would accommodate Chicago’s seasons and doesn’t require pesticides. The designer has enlisted the Hitchcock Design Group to coordinate the design.