× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 91: The Dust Has Settled On The Bears’ Draft

It’s been nearly a week since the Bears stunned the NFL world by trading up to select quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the NFL Draft. Since then, we’ve learned a lot about what happened that night. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap what went down and take a look at the rest of the Bears’ draft class too. Are Pace and Fox OK? What about the awkward Glennon-Trubisky dynamic? It’s all discussed in Episode 91 of The Hoge & Jahns Podcast.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!