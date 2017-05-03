× Dr. John Duffy: Is ’13 Reasons Why’ exposing our kids to suicide and sexual assault?

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. The group talks about the controversial show ’13 Reasons Why’, the conversations it is stirring, and much more.

