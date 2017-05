× Brian Pogrund City Manager Of Getaround : Getaround lets you rent out that car you never drive.

Getaround City Manager Brian Pogrund went from U Chicago’s Booth School of Business to trying to solve Chicago’s car-sharing issues. For Chicagoans who have a car but leave it sitting around too often, Getaround allows users to share their cars with others without any key transfer. And for those looking for quick rental option, you can grab a Getaround car in as short as five minutes.