× Alpana Singh: “I am sick and tired of looking at these photographs of men legislating our bodies”

Restaurateur and Master Sommelier Alpana Singh joins Justin to discuss her charitable work and being the honorary chair for the upcoming Opening Doors Benefit, taking place on May 11th at Venue One. Alpana talks about why she gets involved with places like Deborah’s Place and the importance of doing work that inspires and empowers other women.

