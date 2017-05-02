× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/2/17: POTUS Tweets, MET Gala & Customer Complaints

Steve Bertrand chatted with Jon Najarian and learned that President might be using his tweeting for crafting negotiations as opposed to agitating those who oppose him. Steve then chatted with Andrew Herrmann about a North Center restaurant the is pairing your food with music, Suzanne Muchin taught Steve about the MET Gala in New York, and Philippe Weiss broke down Oscar Munoz’s meeting on Capitol Hill today after a passenger got dragged off a United flight last month.