× Why is there such so much backlash against the Bears for picking Mitchell Trubisky?

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin to break down the Bears performance at the 2017 NFL Draft. Adam clears up some of the false narratives surrounding the Bears moving up one spot in the draft to snag Mitchell Trubisky, Trubisky’s skill set that should make him a good NFL quarterback, the national and local backlash that the team is getting about picking Trubisky and what we should expect from the Bears other picks including second rounder Adam Shaheen.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio