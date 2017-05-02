× Why is it important to have a healthy work-life balance?

It’s May Day and The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to break down the value of work. Al talks about the origins of the modern labor movement, the importance of having the right to work and the right to have time off, how we’ve always been labeled by our jobs, trying to find an identity outside of work, the stigma that is attached to unemployment, the relationship between International Workers’ Day and social issues, how work has adapted to the technological advances of the time and the difference in work ethic between generations.

