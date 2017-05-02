× When will we see White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada on the major league club?

Former White Sox 2nd baseman and current Director of Player Development Chris Getz joins Justin to talk about his new role in the organization, the White Sox surprising start, how the team decides when a prospect is ready to make the leap to the major league team, what the minor league system means to him, the challenge of dealing with players that have some big league experience, how he determines where a prospect should be placed within the system, the unique experience of minor league baseball and the development of some of the higher profile prospects like Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Carson Fulmer and Zack Burdi.

