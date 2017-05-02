× What is the secret behind the success of Urban Prep Academies?

Tim King, founder, President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies, joins Justin to talk about his career, the graduation success of the students that attend Urban Prep Academies, the expectations they place on the students, when he first became interested in education, the four pillars of the Urban Prep school culture, the benefits of single-gender education, the challenges of running the school, the difficulty in finding funding and dealing with the complexities outside of school like crime and violence.

