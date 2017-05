× WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Anne Maxfield

The Steve Cochran Show welcomes Anne Maxfield to the show to congratulate her on being a member of the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class. Anne was a prominent and outspoken voice in morning and afternoon drive from 1992 through 2004. Maxfield originally joined WGN Radio as part of the Bob Collins Show, reporting live from Traffic Central in the Showcase Studio. Most WGN Radio listeners recall her as Spike O’Dell’s foil in PM drive.