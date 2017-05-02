× The Opening Bell 5/2/17: Glassdoor’s Presidential 100 Day Grade – 78%

President Trump has completed his first 100 days in office, so what do economists think about his progress so far? Steve sat down with Glassdoor’s Chief Economis, Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, to discuss the ins and outs of his economy and what grade he has received. Steve then looked to the roads where distracted driving is a major issue. Steve talked about these obvious hazards that are being over looked in crash statistics with the National Safety Council’s CEO, Debbie Hersman.