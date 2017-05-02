× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.02.17

President Trump compared himself to the seventh president, Andrew Jackson, and many are questioning his self-proclamation. John speaks to Princeton University Media and Public Affairs Professor Julian Zelizer, who describes the ways they could compare. Thomas Jefferson describes his lack of pride in his acquaintance with former President Jackson. Nutritionist Nancy Lambert provides an alternate route to modifying dietary guidelines throughout school cafeterias. And, finally, Chicago radio personality Amy Jacobson backs her cause for joining Craig Stebic at the pool with his family, in the investigation to Lisa Stebic’s disappearance.