The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-2-17

We have another great show to get you through your Tuesday! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Chicago White Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz about the future stars that should be coming to the major league team very soon, Tim King, President and CEO of Urban Prep Academies tells about his thoughts on urban education and why his schools are so successful, restaurateur Alpana Singh discusses the upcoming Opening Doors Benefit, Justin shares a story about a harrowing brush with a spider and since it’s Tuesday we end the show with The Worst featuring the hilarious comedy stylings of Soli Santos and Alexandra Tsarpalas!

