The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-1-17

We are back at it for another week of incredible shows! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy break down the biggest national political stories making news this week, our resident philosopher Al Gini is back to tell us about the value of work on this May Day, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down a wild NFL Draft weekend for the Chicago Bears, we learn about the Midwest Film Festival’s first ever animation showcase, we get an update on the James Beard Awards that are taking place in Chicago tonight and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the band Molehill!

