× The Carry Out 5-2-17: “The USDA wanting to change school lunch nutrition because kids don’t like to eat healthy means they are the cool dad after a divorce”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Hillary Clinton taking personal responsibility for losing the presidential election to Donald Trump, the USDA rolling back nutritional guidelines, the FDA halting requirements for listing calorie counts on menus, a new job report saying summer internships at big companies like Facebook or Google pay better than the U.S. median for full-time jobs, United CEO Oscar Munoz being grilled by Congress, the Cubs and White Sox welcoming May with a whimper, Baltimore CF Adam Jones saying he was racially taunted in Boston and a new study saying Chicago ranks #3 when it comes to mosquitoes.

