× The Carry Out 05-01-17: “Being mad and hating on the Bears boneheaded decisions is as Chicago as Celozzi-Ettleson”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump starting the week off on a number of talk shows, President Trump taking aim at Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch push, the economy stalling in the first quarter, Barack Obama getting criticized for accepting money for making a speech on Wall Street, Chicago violence dropping in April, the Bears continuing to make news with the pick of Mitchell Trubisky in the first round of the NFL Draft, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade saying they are going to help recruit free agents to Chicago, the Sox taking on the Royals, the Cubs starting a series against the Phillies and an avocado shortage threatening guacamole production.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio