Milk cartons sporting the new labels that alert customers to their fat content are seen at the Sentry store in Waukesha, Wis., Friday, Sept. 19, 1997. "There no longer will be skim milk. That will be fat-free milk. Low fat will be the old 1 percent. Two percent is reduced fat. Whole milk's the only one that stays the same," said Brad Legreid, executive director of the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. (AP Photo/Todd Ponath)
Nutritionist Nancy Lambert: Bringing children into a more healthy future
The Agriculture Department secretary removes restrictions from school dietary guidelines, some of which Michele Obama introduced. Portrait Health Centers Nutritionist Nancy Lambert views this as a drawback that purposelessly removes necessary nutrients from children’s diets. She describes alternative routes to modifying the dietary regulations in school cafeterias.