Nat Geo Gets Into Scripted Content: The Highs and Lows of the First Episode of Ron Howard's GENIUS

Is there more to Albert Einstein than science and e=mc2 ? It turns out there is: sex, politics, religion, war and, as we know, some tripped out hair. Co-hosts Joelle Monique and Elysabeth Alfano delve into the highs and lows of film director, Ron Howards’s Genius on the National Geographic Channel. It’s all relative, people! Dive in and share your comments!

