Live from Studio 435: Molehill

The terrific Chicago band Molehill join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about playing music in Chicago, the type of music they play, how they classify the music they play, their use of electronic music, how technology is changing pop music, their new EP, “Hearts on Fire” and their show tomorrow night at Subterranean. The band also performs a few song including “The Repeating,” “Two Souls” and “Reverie.”

