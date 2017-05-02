× Greg Proops and Joel Murray: “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” live at City Winery!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the great Greg Proops! With him, he brought veteran improviser, Joel Murray. They talk about their live showcase at City Winery, the Chicago Cubs, Joel’s brother Bill, Eddie Vedder, and much more.

