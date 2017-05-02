× Giant puffball mushrooms the size of soccer balls grow around Chicago

NORTHBROOK — Check a patch of Chicago green space, and you might be lucky enough to find a mushroom that looks like a soccer ball.

The Calvatia Gigantea, or giant puffball mushroom, can be found all over Chicago, according to Patrick Leacock, an adjunct curator at Field Museum.

The mushrooms can grow to massive sizes: A 5-foot, 50-pound specimen is on record, according to mushroomexpert.com, a site run by Eastern Illinois University professor Michael Kuo.