× Get to know the filmmakers that make up Chicago’s great animation community

Mike McNamara, executive director of The Midwest Independent Film Festival, joins Justin to discuss the first ever Animation Showcase. Joining Mike is filmmaker Carter Boyce, who talks about how he got into animation, the animators that inspire him, the techniques he uses to make his work, his goals after he leaves DePaul University and the Chicago premiere of his film DIE FLUCHT, which was the 2016 Student Academy Award winner.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio